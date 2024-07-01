According to the criteria of

The prize was claimed last month by a man whose identity was not revealed. The lucky Tennessee resident He became a creditor of more than US$1,000,000, after going to buy the scratch-off ticket in the Adairville Kentucky market, as reported News Channel 8. According to the cited media, The man promised never to eat bologna again if he won the jackpot. before learning that luck was on his side.

The winning ticket for US$1,000,000 was announced in the ranks of the Casino Nights Kentucky lottery gameThe man guessed the three key symbols correctly, according to the report The Mirror US. Given his luck, the lucky winner declared that as soon as he heard the news he felt very surprised and that he then called his son to tell her what had happened.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the man decided to take the option of collect US$700,000 in cash. After taxes, the prize was reduced to $504,000. It was also revealed that the Adairville market will receive US$7,000 for selling the lucky ticket.

He won the US lottery and revealed the meaning of the numbers he chose



In the universe of stories about people who win the lottery, what happened to an Illinois man was moving. After winning a ticket and becoming the winner of US$1,000,000, he revealed the meaningful reason why he chose those numbers.Since our mother passed away, we have included numbers related to her that have an important meaning for all of us.“The winner’s daughter told the Illinois Lottery’s official website, making it clear that it was all about a family connection.