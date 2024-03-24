The debut of Galaxy Ring could coincide with support for Samsung Food, thus offering an improved dining experience.

As we get closer to the official launch of Galaxy Ring, more and more are gradually emerging details on its features.

Recent rumors speak of a potential interest in meal planning and improving nutrition. The information would reveal a possible integration with Samsung Foodwhich would transform the ring into a sort of portable nutritionist. As reported by the Korean site Chosun Biz via GSMArena, Samsung intends to include Galaxy Ring in the plans of its new app dedicated to nutrition released in August 2023.

Recall that the presentation of Galaxy Ring by Samsung is scheduled for July, in conjunction with the launch of its foldable phones.

Food ecosystem Samsung has approved a plan to add Samsung Food support to its smart ring Samsung representatives explain that combining Samsung Food with the Galaxy Ring will allow the services to create gods tailor-made food menuscross-referencing data collected by the ring and other smart appliances the user may own. See also Sonic Prime's second batch of episodes comes to Netflix in July The underlying objective is clear: to ensure that all smart home terminals work together to offer the best possible health experience.

While not yet widely deployed, devices like the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator and Bespoke AI Oven include cameras that can suggest or cook recipes based on the user's dietary needs. It appears that the Galaxy Ring and possibly smartwatches, such as the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series, are the missing pieces of a complete system to monitor health of the user.

The next step would appear to be the transfer of this information to the Samsung Food app, already available for download on Android and iOS.