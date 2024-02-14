Tragic news shocked the residents of the Aluche neighborhood in Madrid, Spain. after neighbors reported that they had not seen a man and his mother leave the house where they lived for days and that an unpleasant smell was coming from the place.

(Also: Urgent: this is the result of the autopsy of Dilan Castro, the child found in Usme).

Local media indicated that, when the authorities responded to the call, they found the bodies inside the house. of the 54-year-old man and his mother, an older adult of 87, in an advanced state of decomposition.

It was learned that the man was in charge of caring for, feeding and cleaning his mother, who remained bedridden. According to police sources, rescued by ABCthe son would have suffered a fall in the kitchen, hitting his head and dying in the same place.

(Be sure to read: Version of the nephew of the boss Escobar put the FBI to review the process that entangles the hitman).

Given this, the elderly woman was left alone in the house for days, without being able to feed or hydrate herself. so he died shortly after from starvation.

The authorities found the man's body with signs of severe head trauma that would have caused his death and took both bodies to the Institute of Legal Medicine, where they performed the autopsy but found no signs of a violent death, the aforementioned media indicated.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO