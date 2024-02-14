You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
They found inside the house the bodies of the 54-year-old man and his mother, an 87-year-old woman.
Authorities found the bodies in an advanced state of decomposition after a call from neighbors.
Tragic news shocked the residents of the Aluche neighborhood in Madrid, Spain. after neighbors reported that they had not seen a man and his mother leave the house where they lived for days and that an unpleasant smell was coming from the place.
Local media indicated that, when the authorities responded to the call, they found the bodies inside the house. of the 54-year-old man and his mother, an older adult of 87, in an advanced state of decomposition.
It was learned that the man was in charge of caring for, feeding and cleaning his mother, who remained bedridden. According to police sources, rescued by ABCthe son would have suffered a fall in the kitchen, hitting his head and dying in the same place.
Given this, the elderly woman was left alone in the house for days, without being able to feed or hydrate herself. so he died shortly after from starvation.
The authorities found the man's body with signs of severe head trauma that would have caused his death and took both bodies to the Institute of Legal Medicine, where they performed the autopsy but found no signs of a violent death, the aforementioned media indicated.
