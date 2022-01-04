On her return to her home in the rural Chipingi region, this 23-year-old woman encountered a herd of elephants, after visiting relatives in an area near the house with her baby, on the occasion of the New Year.

“A villa caught her off guard and attacked her, killing her and her baby,” Tinashe Farao, a spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Livestock Administration, told AFP.

The increase in the number of elephants in rural areas of Zimbabwe leads to confrontations between humans and wild animals.

The National Park Service indicated that during the first nine months of 2021, 40 people died in similar accidents.