Nightingale is the debut game of Inflexion Games, the new study by the former general manager of BioWare Aaryn Flynn. Revealed during The Game Awards, Nightingale has been described as a survival and crafting game set in a magical fantasy / steampunk world. Now, Flynn in a new interview has shared a few more details about the game, including inspirations and multiplayer mechanics.

“Our goal is to put players in these magical spaces with plenty of opportunities to interact with the world, let them build communities and discover things throughout their gameplay and adventures, together.“, he claims. “In BioWare we focused on high fantasy with Dragon Age and science fiction with Mass Effect, and then something more sci-fi with Anthem. But with Nightingale, we’re giving people a more recognizable setting, something they can look at and understand how the world works because it’s an alternate story.“.

As a Realmwalker, players will start practically from nothing in this unknown realm: the aim of the game is to be able to essentially return to Nightingale City, which Flynn describes as the center of magical study and investigation. The game was inspired by the book by Susanna Clarke, Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell.

The realms are populated by Fae, fantastic people who have given humans access to magic: as the Realmwalkers, players will be the protagonists. Initially the Fae will be the antagonists; we can fight them, but often weapons will not be the only way to deal with these magical beings.

Of course, players will need to collect materials, fend off threats and explore to survive this world, as well as build a home for them and their friends. Here the mechanics of construction seem to be very important, as well as cooperation. “The goal is to allow players to cooperate and solve challenges together, so if you are in a particular kingdom and have some unique things there you can decide to build a community“.

As for multiplayer, Flynn states: “Unlike some survival games where you end up on an isolated server, we always want to have the ability for our players to join and go to other realms with other people they may meet. So, as much as possible, we want to keep that opportunity available so that shared world truly means shared“.

The team will hold test sessions earlier this year, so if you’re curious and want to try Nightingale, at this link you can subscribe.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun