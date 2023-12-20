Many news networks around the world rent helicopters to be able to make traffic reports or go to the place where a relevant event happens as quickly as possible. However, the station ABC Philadelphia's WPVI is in mourning after his New Jersey aircraft crashed leaving a balance of two people dead.

According to what was announced by ABC News, he news helicopter of the local chain crashed yesterday, Tuesday, December 19, at night in a wooded area in southern New Jersey.

The report detailed that shortly after 8 p.m., the Helicopter 6 crashed in Washington Township while the pilot and a photographer were traveling in it. The names of the victims have not been revealed out of respect for the families who are being informed about the incident, it was only said that they were returning after having made a report at the Jersey Shore.

The incident is already being investigated by the United States Federal Aviation Administration and roads within the forest have been closed.

The helicopter disappeared into the night. See also Signs in the nails that warn of diabetes

What is known about the helicopter crash in New Jersey?

The New Jersey State Park Service was alerted that the helicopter was missing around 10:50 p.m., but it wasn't until 12:02 a.m. that an officer found the debris in the area of ​​Middle Road and Quaker Bridge Atsion Road. said George Fedorczyk, police chief of New Jersey State Parks.

According to the flight log, the helicopter left the North Philadelphia airport at 7:23 pm and headed southwest toward the Jersey shore. It then circled several times around the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge area in Galloway just northeast of Atlantic City International Airport. It then returned to its route before crashing. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Chopper 6 was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, which 6abc leased to North Carolina-based US Helicopters Inc. The network said that, through the aircraft and, of course, the personnel who flew on it, it played an integral role in its news gathering operation, reaching areas difficult to access by land and providing photographs of the weather and landscapes to traffic jams and important information.