NAfter the hour-long conversation with the French President, CDU chairman Friedrich Merz spoke of a “very open, warm and trusting conversation”. The two politicians exchanged views privately in English without an interpreter. “We immediately had a good rapport with each other,” says Merz. Macron is under a lot of pressure domestically, which, according to Merz, he didn't let on.

When Macron invited Merz to the Elysée Palace a month ago, he was still confident about his biggest project after the pension reform. With a balanced law entitled “Control immigration, improve integration,” the president also wanted to show the German opposition leader how the favorite topic of right-wing populists can be defused with constructive solutions.