Traffic | The police warn of traffic jams in the Helsinki Valley

Due to the pipeline works, the road lanes will be closed one by one. The construction site is estimated to be completed in September at the latest.

Police warns of congestion in the Helsinki Valley and partly in the Töölö area.

Traffic on Helsinki’s Nordenskiöldinkatu has slowed down due to the pipeline construction site. Currently, the second lane in the direction of Mannerheimintie is closed.

The city announces that one lane at a time will be closed due to the construction site. Traffic is moving a little slower than normal on the one-lane side.

Arrangement is due to the pipeline construction site of the Laakso joint hospital. Water pipes and other municipal technology are being built for new hospital buildings.

Night work will be done on the street in August, because the new water pipes must be laid under Nordenskiöldinkatu at night, when the trams do not run. The city says it will inform about night work schedules in advance.

The Laakso joint hospital is a joint project of the City of Helsinki and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (HUS), in which the Laakso hospital area is renovated. There will be three new hospital buildings in the area, and the remaining three buildings will be renovated. The hospital will have facilities for, among other things, psychiatric hospitalization and half of the wards of Helsinki Hospital.