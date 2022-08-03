The publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and the developer Supertrick Games have postponed the release of the free-to-play survival multiplayer action game Deathverse: Let It Die.

The title was originally scheduled for release in the spring of 2022 but will now have a wait until this fall.

At launch, Deathverse: Let It Die will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

“Since our announcement during last year’s PlayStation State of Play, we’ve received a lot of positive feedback from our community“, said the producer Shuji Ishikawa in a post on PlayStation Blog.

“On May 28th and June 5th we also organized an open beta test called Limited-Time Open Beta: Destroy the Server! Players from all over the world participated and the test ended with great success thanks to all of you. Our game was originally announced for Spring 2022, but due to the results of the open beta, the game’s release has been postponed.. ”

