Toyota and Suzuki are said to be collaborating on another one Lightweight mid-engined Japanese sports car with the help of Daihatsu. While nothing has been confirmed, it is assumed that the model is a successor to the Toyota MR2as the automaker has offered numerous hints in the past that the little two-seater (or something inspired by it) will eventually go into production.

New “peculiar” Japanese sports car

Following the production of the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86, the Aichi house confirmed it joint development with Suzuki and Daihatsu of a new car capable of establishing itself on the Japanese market, becoming the new icon among sports cars.

From the new Toyota GR86 some elements for the new two-seater

As rumored from the land of the rising sun, and confirmed by the Japanese magazine Best Car, it is now certain that Toyota, together with Suzuki and Daihatsu, will create a Japanese sports car (two-seater) equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder mid-engine by the power of 120 horsepower.

Render Best Car of the future Japanese sports car combined between Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu

While the specs aren’t exactly impressive, the ‘Midship Sports’ mentioned by Best Car is said to be weighs only 1,000 kilograms. This would make it nearly as light as the base Mazda MX-5 with the 1.5-litre engine, which has 129 hp and 150 Nm (111 lb-ft). Plus, it would be significantly larger than both the third-generation Miata and MR2 by measure 4,200mm in length, 1,720mm wide And 1,220mm highwith a wheelbase of 2,550 mm.

Who will develop the new Japanese sports car from Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu?

Reportedly, Suzuki would be developing the engine while the front suspension will be adapted from the current generation of Yaris. The style is said to be inspired by Daihatsu Copenhagen, although the rendering published by Best Car shows a sleeker sports car that takes itself more seriously. It would be strictly a two-seat affair and carry the Toyota branding.

Japanese sports car Daihatsu Copen GR

Price of the new Japanese sports car Toyota

Reassuring information comes from the Rising Sun. As reported by Best Carthe Japanese sports car will have an estimated cost ranging between 2.2 and 2.8 million yen on the Japanese domestic marketdepending on trim level and options. As for the Italian market, the price it could vary from 15,000 to 22,000 euros.

Features Japanese sports car from Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu

SecondBest Carthe final characteristics should be:

Total length: 4200mm;

Width: 1720mm;

Height: 1220mm;

Curb weight: 1000 kg;

Engine: 1L, 3DOHC inline turbo;

Power: 120 HP;

Transmission: 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT.

