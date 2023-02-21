Qualcomm Technologies today introduced the Qualcomm Aware platform, which enables developers and enterprises to leverage real-time insights and data to accelerate digital transformation programs. By combining “industry-leading silicon and a broad ecosystem of hardware and software partners with a developer-friendly cloud framework,” according to the company, Qualcomm Aware will offer a set of differentiated services for managing assets that require process critical, accurate and timely decision making. The aim is to provide a new foundation for IoT and help enterprises improve operational efficiency. Among the critical use cases that will be served by Qualcomm Aware are cold chain distribution, utility tracking, freight shipment tracking, warehouse and inventory management.

To date, more than 350 million Qualcomm Technologies IoT modem chipsets have been shipped, used in various industry segments, including the recently announced Qualcomm 216 IoT LTE modem, which is an integrated solution designed to deliver IoT-optimized speeds up to at 10 Mbps with very low power consumption, thus extending battery life. The platform will include Qualcomm Aware blueprints, or architectures of customized and scalable solutions, suitable for specific use cases. The blueprints will enable companies to quickly and efficiently implement pre-designed and customized solutions for their needs. “The interoperability of software and hardware systems is critical to delivering IoT solutions that improve customer experiences. By integrating with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, Qualcomm offers customers an easy way to track assets, manage inventory, and improve operational efficiency,” said Ulrich Homann, corporate vice president Cloud + AI at Microsoft.