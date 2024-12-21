The Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Angel Victor Torreshas stated that today “there is no option” to reach an agreement for the distribution of migrant minors hand in hand with the PP and has attributed the problems in this matter to “a well of latent xenophobia“in politics.

“If the 5,000 or 6,000 minors who have arrived in the Canary Islands They would have been from European countries and white childrenthere would not have been the circumstance that we are experiencing to achieve the distribution. Unfortunately, there is latently a well of xenophobia and racism in political representatives who should set an example, contrary to what they do,” he said in an interview for ElDiario.es which is published this Saturday.

For the minister, who highlighted that while “guaguas (buses) were provided for the children who came from Ukraine”, those who came “from Senegal, Mali, Guinea Conakry, Sub-Saharan Africa, walls are put up“, and has denounced that in their current situation in the Canary Islands “they are not in acceptable conditions.”

Torres has assured that the Government has tried “by all means to get the Popular Party to return to consensus because majority rules of the communities”.

“They have been asking us more and more things and “we have been responding to all the requests,” he assured, after citing aspects such as holding the Sectoral Conference in the Canary Islands, that the financing was more defined or sending a letter to the European Union that, according to what he says, he personally sent to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In the interview he regretted the PP’s refusal to reform article 35 of the Immigration Lawwhich considers “the only legally indisputable permanent stable solution that would solve this situation for all border territories.” “Right now there is no option for this to go ahead.” with the support of the Popular Party“, he stated.

When asked if the Government will focus its efforts on reaching an agreement with Junts from now on, he responded: “We haven’t stopped talking with Junts”. “We believe that it is much better with the Popular Party in favor, because we can find ourselves with the modification of article 35 and with presidents of communities criticizing the Popular Party or hindering the development of the law itself,” he added.

Torres has been convinced that The one who “has won this fight” is Vox after his threat that, if any modification was approved, he would not approve the budgets in many communities governed by the PP.

In the same interview, the minister also rejected again that he claimed Koldo García the payment of 50,000 euros for the alleged irregular awarding of health contracts in the middle of the pandemic and has predicted that the businessman will receive one more sentence for libel and slander for the “lies” against him.