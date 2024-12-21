The conflict between Kylian Mbappé and his previous club, Paris Saint-Germain, knows no truce and the footballer has raised the tone, threatening the UEFA license of the French capital club if it persists in its refusal to pay the 55.4 millions that remain to be paid to him from his last contract.

The player’s lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, assured the newspaper L’Équipe this Saturday that her client will not stop until she obtains that sum, because in her opinion she acts “on behalf of all the players.”

“We are facing a case that goes beyond my client,” said the lawyer, who accused PSG of wanting to break sporting rules, which “could blow up the system.”

“This case can blow up the system.”

“It is sending a message to the other clubs: ‘Stop paying your players, force them to go to ordinary justice.’ That means a year and a half to have a first sentence, two years in Appeal and as many in the Supreme Court. They will have finished their career before being paid,” said the lawyer.

Verheyden presented a new appeal this Friday, this time before the French Football Federation (FFF) and with a double intention.

On the one hand, the lawyer hopes that the Higher Appeal Commission will force PSG to comply with the decision of the two instances of the Professional Football League (LFP), the legal commission, on September 11, and the Appeals commission, on October 25, which agreed with the footballer.

But, on the other hand, after the LFP was considered unable to adopt sporting sanctions on December 11, the lawyer believes that it is the FFF who has to do so and even take its case to UEFA.

The European body, according to the lawyer, foresees that a club that is not up to date with all its payments may be deprived of the necessary license to compete in continental competitions.

With these measures, Verheyden understands that he increases the pressure against the club, which in turn defends itself by ensuring that the difference with Mbappé can only be resolved in ordinary courts.

PSG accuses the now Real Madrid footballer of avoiding the courts for fear that he will not find the same favorable response in them that he is having in sporting instances.





In his opinion, those 55.4 million euros are the sum that the player tacitly renounced when at the beginning of last season he reached an agreement with the president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, to end the conflict. between the two after the footballer refused to make effective the third year of the optional contract signed in 2022.

The club then decided to remove him from the first team and, a month later, agreed to let him return, with the commitment that he would not leave the entity without leaving some money in PSG’s coffers.

In this context, footballer and club play their cards in the fields where they consider they may be most favorable to them.

Mbappé threatens the club with sporting sanctions, which could break its will before going to the ordinary courts, in which PSG believes it has more options to enforce the tacit agreement that would exonerate it from paying the 55.4 million.