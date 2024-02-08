Jessica Newton She became president of the Miss Peru Organization 10 years ago, with Laura Spoya as the first national representative in Miss Universe. Newton's work, together with her team and the Peruvian queens, earned the country recognition in 2023, as Luciana Fuster won the Miss Grand International and Maricielo Gamarra Miss Hispanoamericana. Besides, Camila Escribns She was in the top 10 of Miss Universe, like Valeria Florez in the Miss Supranational. Now, her daughter, the businesswoman Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid, She will assume the position of director and, with a high bar, will continue the strategy that her mother followed. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid say about Miss Peru?

Through her official Instagram account, the daughter of Jessica Newton He confirmed the news with a photograph in which he holds a virtual meeting with his colleagues from the Miss Peru Organization. Deyvis Orosco's wife thanked her mother for the trust and assured that her goal will be the expansion and achievement of team goals.

“Officially starting as national director of all Miss Peru platforms. Big changes are coming! The goal: to expand and grow together. Thank you for the trust, Jessica Newton!”reads the capture.

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid will meet with the representatives of each region for the start of the beauty pageants. Photo: Instagram/Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid

What did Cassandra Sánchez say about her position as national director of Miss Peru?

After concerns that arose from users on the aforementioned social network, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid He indicated that he will be in charge of making the corresponding coordination with the directors of each region of the country in order to restructure the Miss Peru franchises in an optimal way and under the leadership of his mother, who currently continues as president of the organization.

“Today I took the position of national director of the Miss Peru, Miss Perú Mini and Miss Perú La Pre franchises, and I will be in charge of our national platforms under the leadership of Jessica Newton, from whom I continue to learn and nourish myself daily. My focus will be the national directors and the expansion of each of the platforms,” ​​he said.

Cassandra clarified several points about her position as national director. Photo: Instagram/Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid

What did Jessica Newton say about her daughter Cassandra?

Under the same modality, Jessica Newton He responded to his eldest daughter's statements and affirmed what she said. She also shared how happy she is for Sánchez de la Madrid, who will now cooperate with local managers throughout the national territory.

“Cassandra coordinates all the regional directors of Miss Peru at the national level”, wrote. Thus, the Newton era of Miss Peru is solidified and now mother and daughter will work hand in hand in order to grow the different beauty pageant franchises in the country and preserve the name of Peru in the pageants.