13 consecutive victories for Toprak

And it was a record. The first season of the duo Razgatlioglu-BMW in Superbike is taking on unimaginable contours on the eve of the championship. The Turkish rider won all three races also in Portimao and signed the new record of consecutive victories for the category reaching 13. In Race-2 the Turk had to sweat for the victory after losing a wing on the straight in a battle with Alex Lowes. Razgatlioglu fought shoulder to shoulder with Alvaro Bautista, who fell in Turn-5, then regulated by a few thousandths of a second Nicolò Bulega in the sprint.

“I don’t know how I broke my wing on the straight with Lowes – Razgatlioglu explained at the end of the match – after that contact the bike didn’t turn, especially in the last sector, where I was losing half a second on the last corner. The Ducati was very competitive and in the last four or five laps I fought with Alvaro and then with Nicolò. In the last lap I had to give more than 100% before the last sector and I managed to do it. The championship? I don’t look at the standings yet, I only think about winning and I really like Magny-Cours, I’ve never ridden there with the BMW and I don’t know how we’ll do”.

The Turk, however, did not remain unmoved by the new record he had set: “It was an incredible weekend, 13 consecutive victories and 54 in total for me in Superbike. BMW and I are becoming legends and I feel better with them day by day.“.