On Saturday 10th August, a tragic road accident hit the Municipality of Civita Castellanain the province of Viterbo. Around 3:30 p.m., along via Nepesina, a head-on collision occurred between an Alfa Romeo and a Smart, which had fatal consequences for the two drivers. The victims are Ana Leticia De Barros Trajano, 46, and Fabrizio Rompietti, 55.

According to available information, the accident occurred at km 18 of the Nepesina Variant. The exact causes of the collision are still being ascertained by the competent authorities. After the call to 112, emergency vehicles quickly arrived on the scene, but for Ana Leticia De Barros Trajan there was nothing that could be done. The woman died instantly due to the serious injuries she sustained in the impact. The firefighters had to extract the body from the car’s wreckage to allow rescue operations.

Fabrizio Rompiettiunfortunately, did not have a better fate. After the accident, he was rushed to the hospital, but the serious injuries he suffered during the accident did not allow the doctors to save him. The man died on the way to the hospital, despite the efforts of the rescuers. The Carabinieri also intervened on the spot, and carried out the necessary surveys to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and collect testimonies useful for understanding the causes of the collision. The investigation is still ongoing and several factors that could have contributed to the incident are being evaluated.

Immediate intervention of rescue services

The corpses of the victims were subjected to the necessary checks by the Prosecutor’s Office and were returned to their families for funeral services. The news of their untimely passing has sparked an outpouring of sadness and solidarity in the community of Civita Castellana. Friends, relatives and acquaintances have expressed numerous messages of condolence and support, demonstrating how deep the bond was that tied Ana Leticia and Fabrizio to their loved ones and to the local community.