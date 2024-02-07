Adamari López does not stop succeeding. First, it premiered Who will fall?, a program that marked her return to TelevisaUnivision and, now, she is ready for her next challenge. As a recognition of her talent and charisma, the television network offered him a starring role in one of its special programsin which he will share cameras with characters like Raúl de Molina, Chinquinquirá Delgado and Gabriel Soto.

Adamari López will host Night of Starsa program that airs before the ceremony Lo Nuestro Award and serves as a magenta carpet for the awards ceremony. “The truth is that I am excited to be part of this great music festival“said the host in an interview with People in spanish.

Adamari shared his next project with his followers. Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

For the first time, the Puerto Rican will headline the broadcast that will be broadcast on February 22 at 7 PM, Eastern time. “I feel really lucky, excited, happy, looking forward to that day and being able to enjoy this great event,” Adamari shared.

The invitation to participate in Night of Stars arose at the beginning of the promotion of Who will fall?Adamari said and added: “(I am) very grateful that they continue to open their doors for me and give me so many beautiful opportunities to be in contact with the public and do the things I like,” said the entrepreneur.

Adamari López will share with a talented cast



On the magenta carpet of Lo Nuestro Award, Adamari will share the frame with Univision talents such as Jomari Goyso and Gabriel Soto. About which she said she felt excited about the new experience. “I have really shared with everyone, but I have only worked with some of them, with others we only know each other, but we do not have any work experience,” said Alaïa's mother.

“I had already shared with my dear Gabriel (…) With Chiqui I was also in Look who is dancing!but with Raúl, with Jomari, I know them and I have shared with them, but I have not had the opportunity to workr,” said the host, who also just released, along with Chiquibaby, Ada and Chiqui From Showin Youtube.