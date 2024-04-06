After more than three weeks of absence due to a hamstring injury, the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, will return to activity with Inter Miami. This Friday, April 5, the Florida team confirmed through their social networks that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner he returned to the club's squad to face Colorado Rapids on Matchday 8 of Major League Soccer.
In this way, the world champion in Qatar 2022 will be able to see activity this weekend at home from the Chase Stadium, prior to facing the trip to the Sultana del Norte to face the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
The thousands of fans who wanted the presence of the best soccer player in the world in Mexico in his first official match on Aztec territory will finally be pleased with the presence of the FC Barcelona youth player.
The meeting before Colorado It will be important for the Argentine scorer to gain some rhythm and determine if he can start as a starter against the royals or if he will be used as a substitute.
Since his injury, the forward missed the games against DC United, New York RB, New York City FCthe first leg against Monterrey, in addition to the activity on FIFA Date with the albiceleste team.
