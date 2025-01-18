The audiovisual platform TikTok has stated this Friday that it will stop operating in the United States as of January 19 unless the Government of President Joe Biden, make a “clear” statement, after the US Supreme Court finally endorsed the law that stipulates its suspension.

“The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers who are essential to maintaining the availability of TikTok for more than 170 million Americans,” the corporation stated on its X social network account.

In this way, they have warned that “unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers and ensure that no measures will be appliedunfortunately TikTok will be forced to close on January 19.”

The US Supreme Court this Friday endorsed the law that establishes the suspension of TikTok on January 19 throughout the country by accepting as valid the reason given by the US authorities that point to the network as a threat to the security of Americans.

The US Government demands that TikTok break all its ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, understanding that this relationship represents a threat to national security and that of Americans, whose data could end up without permission in the hands of the Asian power.

Likewise, the White House explained that the future Trump Administration, which begins its second term next Monday, 24 hours after the law comes into effect, will be the one in charge of “taking the necessary measures” to apply the regulations, “for a simple matter of deadlines”.