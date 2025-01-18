The Spanish Santi Aldama scored this Friday with 29 points, his best score since he has been in the NBA. The Canary was Memphis’ top scorer and finished his great performance with 10 of 19 in field goals, including 5 of 12 in triples. He also contributed eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Aldama, who also had to deal with Victor Wembanyama in defense, sealed his fabulous statistic in 30 minutes coming off the bench. This is the first time he has had two games in a row in the NBA with 20 or more points.

For the second time in three days, the Grizzlies (27-15) subdued the Spurs (19-21) and they did so without Ja Morant and thanks to a powerful final acceleration: the game was tied 86-86, Memphis closed the quarter with a partial score of 0-16 and in total until the end of the game the shocking record was 26-54. Thus, the result was 112-140.

Desmond Bane (22 points and 14 assists) and Jaylen Wells (22 points) also fueled the Grizzlies, who made 56.7% of their shots. For San Antonio, Wembanyama had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Mavericks, 106 – Thunder, 98

The Mavericks (23-19), who had suffered three consecutive defeats, took advantage of the Thunder (34-7), who were orphaned by Shai due to wrist discomfort and who came ‘back-to-back’ with a trip included from Oklahoma to Dallas after melting the Cavaliers (34-6) on Thursday.

Kyrie Irving (25 points) led the Texans along with Spencer Dinwiddie and PJ Washington (16 points each). Jalen Williams (19 points) led an Oklahoma starting quintet with all its members in double figures in scoring.

Celtics, 121 – Magic, 94

The current champions (29-12), who had lost three of their last five games, gave the Magic (23-20) no chance thanks to Jayson Tatum (30 points and 6 rebounds), Jaylen Brown (20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (23 points). Boston shined from the perimeter with 17 of 37 in triples (45.9%).

Cole Anthony (23 points and 7 rebounds) and Paolo Banchero (21 points) set the pace for the ruinous Magic from the triple with a 5 of 32 (15.6%).

Lakers, 102 – Nets, 101

The Nets of Spanish coach Jordi Fernández had just suffered the worst beating in the history of the franchise (126-67 against the Clippers), but tonight they were about to make a splash by beating the Lakers in Los Angeles, so much so that D’ Angelo Russell missed a three-pointer in the final seconds to have won the game against his former team.

Austin Reaves scored the highest score of his career with 38 points and LeBron James achieved a triple-double (29 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists) in the Lakers (22-17) without Anthony Davis and who were on the verge of crashing.

Russell (19 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists from the bench) stood out for the Nets (14-28) who were very worthy and competitive and tonight but who, focused one hundred percent on rebuilding their project, have lost seven of their last eight games.

Knicks, 99 – Timberwolves, 116

A stellar Anthony Edwards on the verge of a triple-double (36 points with 8 of 13 in triples, 13 rebounds and 7 assists) led the Timberwolves (22-19) against the Knicks (27-16) with serious doubts, who They have lost six of their last nine games and were without Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns due to injury.

Naz Reid (23 points and 8 rebounds with a perfect 6 of 6 in triples) also stood out in Minnesota, which went 22 of 40 in three-point shots. In New York, Jalen Brunson went from strength to strength and finished with 26 points.

Heat, 113 – Nuggets, 133

Jimmy Butler (18 points) returned after his seven-game suspension but the Heat (20-20) suffered their third straight loss when they fell to the Nuggets (25-16) who in 2023 left them on the verge of the ring. Nikola Jokic sealed his umpteenth triple-double (24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists) and Jamal Murray followed him with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

In the rest of the day’s games, the Milwaukee Bucks chained their third straight win, defeating the Toronto Raptors (130-112), the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz (136-123) and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Chicago Bulls (123-125).