Investigative Committee: Case opened in Primorye against organized crime group of officials for fraud with state property

Investigators have opened a criminal case against Yevgeny Kovalchuk, who is suspected of creating an organized criminal group (OCG) for fraud with state property. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia for Primorsky Krai.

According to the Investigative Committee, the persons under his control included the former head of the territorial administration of the Federal Agency for State Property Management in Primorsky Krai (TU Rosimushchestvo) Denis Gorovchuk, as well as Nina Kovalchuk, Vladimir Zubkov, Olga Isaeva, Valentina Serikova, Andrei Konyushkin, Igor Ivashchenko, Dmitry Ovcharenko, Igor Ivchenko and others.

Kovalchuk himself, who had long provided services for the acceptance and storage of property transferred to state ownership and other seized property, from July 2021 to March 2023, according to preliminary data, created an organized criminal group and, as part of it, illegally appropriated property subject to destruction for subsequent sale on the secondary market. At the same time, the first division of the organized criminal group kept records of the property transferred to the Territorial Authority of the Federal Property Management Agency, and the second prepared fictitious video reports of its destruction and selected what could be sold. A total of six episodes of sale were established.

The group members, depending on their role, are accused of official crimes, as well as selling property known to have been obtained by criminal means, purchasing, storing and selling goods and products without markings and fraud. Three of them have now been remanded in custody.

Earlier it became known that a resident of Kabardino-Balkaria was a member of an organized crime group and, while in Bahrain, for a fee she performed administrative functions in a local brothel – she controlled the work of brothels and girls who were brought from Russia. For this, the court sentenced her to two years in a general regime penal colony.