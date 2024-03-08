by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull gags Marko

Could there be a day without major developments on the Horner case? Absolutely not. And in fact, when qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was about to end, news emerged that Helmut Marko was close to being suspended by Red Bull, as the Austrian himself admitted to his compatriots ORF.

Red Bull has launched an internal investigation to understand who passed all the information on the Horner case to the press, e.g he suspects it was Marko himself, always talkative with the media and moreover in a constant power battle against the British team principal. Therefore, according to what the Telegraaf, the company would have imposed silence on the Austrian since every word he says undermines the authority of the leaders. Marko, however, doesn't seem to have understood. Or, much more likely, he refuses to obey, because he is in Jeddah he continued to give interviewseven after the last earthquake.

Another internal investigation

The investigation against Marko is still ongoing and it is not certain whether the Red Bull advisor violated team protocol or not. If he were found guilty, he would certainly be punished, but Marko doesn't worry about it and in fact it was he who outlined the possible scenario for Melbourne: “Suspension? It is a theoretical possibility that exists. It's a difficult situation to explain, but I decide what to do“.

The girl reported it

In short, Marko challenges Red Bull and claims his autonomy, also for the future. It's at Sky Deutschland he confessed how he will talk to Oliver tomorrow Mintzlaff, number one in the Red Bull sports area, underlining that his future in the team also depends on the will of the latter. The Austrian has numerous allies within the team: not only Mintzlaff, but also Mark Mateschitz, the Verstappen family and Adrian Newey. Marko also recently expressed solidarity with the girl who reported Horner for inappropriate behavior (il Telegraaf – who reported having seen the documents – always specified that the messages had sexual content). The latter, second ORFreported the incident to the police: “I cannot judge how it works in English jurisprudence,” added Marko. “But anything that leads to quick results is more than desirable“.

The influence on Verstappen's future

As already reported, Marko's future is closely linked to that of Max Verstappen. The driver has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Red Bull if the Austrian leaves. In fact, it was Marko himself who discovered Super Max and promoted it first in Formula 1 (in 2015) and then in Red Bull (in 2016).