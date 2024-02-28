The Spanish Civil Guard investigates the discovery of the bodies of three men of Colombian nationalitywho had gunshot wounds, and were found next to a car in an area near the Valencian town of El Saler, on the Spanish eastern coast.

According to the Valencia Civil Guard Command, the discovery occurred on the night of February 27, when they reported that they had seen a car with several bodies in a strange position.

The agents confirmed that there were three dead men of Colombian nationality due to gunshot wounds.

The investigation was carried out on Homicide Group of the Civil Guard in the area.

According to local media, behind this event there could be a possible settling of scores for a drug shipment.

EFE

