Criminal suspicions | The police gave new information about the body found outside Vuosaari

The head of the investigation confirms that the body was found in a small wooded strip next to Ulappasaarentie.
Helsinki The body found in Vuosaari on Tuesday has been identified, and it is a man.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
The police do not say more about the deceased, because his relatives have not yet been informed.
Director of investigations Mari Päivärinta confirms Ilta-Sanomie previously the information that the body was found in a small wooded strip next to Ulappasaarenti.
The place is close to apartment buildings.
The police received a report from the emergency center about a body found outside around 1 pm on Tuesday. The announcement was made by an outsider.
#Criminal #suspicions #police #gave #information #body #Vuosaari
Leave a Reply