Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The police gave new information about the body found outside Vuosaari

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | The police gave new information about the body found outside Vuosaari

The head of the investigation confirms that the body was found in a small wooded strip next to Ulappasaarentie.

Helsinki The body found in Vuosaari on Tuesday has been identified, and it is a man.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The police do not say more about the deceased, because his relatives have not yet been informed.

Director of investigations Mari Päivärinta confirms Ilta-Sanomie previously the information that the body was found in a small wooded strip next to Ulappasaarenti.

The place is close to apartment buildings.

The police received a report from the emergency center about a body found outside around 1 pm on Tuesday. The announcement was made by an outsider.

#Criminal #suspicions #police #gave #information #body #Vuosaari

See also  Unhealthy is cheaper and that is 'worrying': one in three eats less healthy due to inflation
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Dream of Paris” with a “baby”!

“Dream of Paris” with a “baby”!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result