More than 200,000 women a year suffer some type of abuse in the European nation. The mobilization takes place on the eve of the international day against violence against women and within the family, on November 25.

The call of some 90 organizations permeated the conscience of thousands of protesters, who took to the streets of various cities in France to reject violence against women. Local media speak of tens of thousands of people.

The mobilizations demanded a law against the impunity of the aggressors, at the same time that they denounced the irregularities in the French Justice regarding the fight against sexual and gender violence.

One of the most prominent attendees was Deputy Sandrine Rousseau, one of the most recognized feminist voices in the National Assembly. “We are not up to it yet, but the mobilization is getting bigger and bigger,” Rousseau pointed out.

According to the representative, quoted by the EFE agency, the government of President Emmanuel Macron has not made any profound changes to safeguard women and “fight against patriarchy.” Sexist violence “is not only rapes,” stressed the deputy.

Annually, some 200,000 women suffer some type of abuse

In the European nation the figures are alarming. More than 200,000 women a year suffer some type of abuse by their partners. And at least 160,000 minors are also victims in the same period of time.

“They constantly tell us that Justice must do its job, but what job? We cannot blame the victim for not filing a complaint if they know it will not lead anywhere,” argued one of the organizers of the event.

The most representative march took place in the nation’s capital at 2:30 in the afternoon, from the Plaza de la República to the Plaza de la Nación. The local press highlights the gathering of at least 80,000 people.

There the predominant color was purple. Hundreds of banners carried specific messages. Some read “stop rape culture,” “dominant male, who do you think you are?” and “believing in victims saves lives.”

So far this year, some 100 femicides have been recorded according to the figures of some groups. A relatively lower figure than the 122 registered in the previous 12 months, according to official figures. According to the French newspaper ‘Le Monde’the number of rapes or attempted rape increased exponentially between 2017 and 2021: from 16,900 to 34,300.

With EFE and local media