Biden’s 28-year-old granddaughter Naomi marries at the White House

The granddaughter of US President Joe Biden Naomi got married, a magnificent and closed ceremony for journalists took place at the White House. This is reported on site departments.

Naomi King Biden married Peter Heerman Neal. The ceremony took place at 11:00 AM EST in front of about 250 guests on the South Lawn. After the wedding ceremony, 28-year-old Naomi and 25-year-old Peter, followed by a feast for relatives and friends of the couple. In the evening they planned an extended reception with “dessert and dancing”.

Related materials:

“It was a joy to see Naomi grow, discover herself, build her incredible life. Now we are overwhelmed with pride that she chose Peter as her husband. We are honored to welcome him into our family. We wish them days filled with laughter and love that will grow deeper with each passing year,” said Joe and Jill Biden.

The celebration was organized by a company, the cost of which services starts from 300 thousand dollars. The bride and groom work as lawyers in Washington and have been living in the White House since August, according to CNN.