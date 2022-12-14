NYT: Coup plotters in Germany plotted to assassinate German Chancellor Scholz

Those preparing a coup d’état in Germany planned the assassination of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports The New York Times citing sources close to the investigation.

During searches, police officers uncovered more than a hundred non-disclosure agreements in which the conspirators swore to keep the group’s plans secret. These included the assault and arrest of members of parliament, as well as the assassination of the Chancellor. Violation of the contract, as stated in the agreements, is punishable by death.

In addition, during the raids, investigators found 40 firearms and also seized thousands of rounds of ammunition for other weapons that have yet to be found in hidden caches. So far, police have arrested 23 suspects in a plot to overthrow the government and are investigating 31 others, the article says.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, compared the coup attempt in Germany with the Euromaidan in Ukraine.

On December 7, the German police prevented a coup d’état planned by right-wing extremists. The attackers wanted to storm the Bundestag.