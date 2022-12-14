Protests Iran, footballer risks the death sentence. Players union: ‘Shocked and disgusted’

The international players’ union said it was “shocked and disgusted” at the news of the possible death sentence of Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani, “after promoting women’s rights and fundamental freedoms in his country”. in a statement, Fifpro expressed solidarity with the footballer and called for the “immediate removal” of his sentence.

According to Iranian authorities, the 26-year-old defender was arrested for taking part in an “armed insurgency” that led to the deaths of three officers in the city of Esfahan in September. Asadullah Jafari, head of the judiciary in the central Iranian city, said Nasr-Azadani was charged with rioting against the authorities. According to what is reported by the Iranian official agency Irna, a sentence has not yet been issued against the player, who played for the Under-16 national team and currently plays for Iranjavan Bushehr.

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. pic.twitter.com/vPuylCS2ph —FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 12, 2022

Nasr-Azadani is not the first footballer to be arrested since the protests began last September. On November 29, two former players of the Iranian national team were released a few hours before the key match against the United States in the World Cup in Qatar (lost 1-0). Right-back Voria Ghafouri, still active, had been arrested in the previous days for “tarnishing the reputation of the national team and spreading propaganda against the state” while former goalkeeper Parviz Boroumand for participating in protests in Tehran. Colleagues currently at the World Cup had made headlines with the choice, at the opening match on 21 November, to remain silent during the anthem. A gesture interpreted as a challenge to the regime, which responded harshly to the protests that erupted throughout the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was stopped by the police because she had not worn her veil correctly. The first known death sentence since the protests began was carried out last Thursday, followed by a second execution by hanging on Monday morning. The two executed, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, were both 23 years old, and had been charged under Iranian Islamic law with “moharebeh,” or “enmity against God.”

According to Amnesty International, 11 people have already been sentenced to death for the protests and at least nine others, including Nasr-Azadani, are at risk of being sentenced. The Iranian judiciary has said that so far 400 people have been sentenced to prison terms of up to 10 years for their involvement in the protests, in which hundreds of people have lost their lives.