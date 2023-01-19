Based on what was collected by Deadline, Disney would definitely give the green light to the production of Tron: Aresor the third film in the science fiction series that represented one of the first examples of contamination between video games and cinema, at least from the point of view of vision and subject.

Tron 3 it will therefore be called Tron: Ares, and will have Jared Leto as the protagonist, while the director is still awaiting confirmation. Malificent and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge director Joachim Rønning is reportedly in advanced talks to direct the film.

It appears that filming is still planned start in August, therefore it shouldn’t be long to have more precise and definitive information on the production of the film, despite the uncertainty that still pervades the question of the director. As for the screenplay, it should be written by Jesse Wigutow.

The story of Tron: Ares is supposed to represent a following more or less direct than Tron: Legacy, the second chapter that came out in 2010, almost 30 years after the original Tron. The executive producers should be Sean Bailey and Sam Dickerman.

At this point, we await official information on Tron: Ares, considering that the film finally seems to be in the process of being truly made at Disney.