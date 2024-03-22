Short summary: go fill the jerry cans! This is the gasoline price forecast.

After some period of 'enlightenment' it is now back to crying at the pump. Yesterday it became clear that the price of 2.20 euros per liter of petrol is again unprecedentedly high. Maybe you don't need fuel yet, so what can you expect in the coming period? Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Gasoline price forecast

I'm sorry if I'm depressing you into the weekend, but no. You should not expect better prices at the pump in the near future. In fact, keep in mind that petrol and diesel prices will only continue to rise.

UnitedConsumers fuel expert Paul van Selms says to the NOS Radio 1 Journaal that he expects oil prices to rise rather than fall. Very simply put, there are no indicators that point to mitigating circumstances of all the misery in the world. War in Ukraine? It will continue for a while. Conflicts in the Middle East? There's no end to it. In addition, refineries in the United States have to deal with long-term maintenance.

High petrol prices are not something that only affects the Netherlands. So don't think that you will benefit massively by refueling across the border. Of course, there is still a considerable price difference. There is no longer any question of cheap refueling. Prices are on the rise everywhere in Europe.

Charging your electric car with your solar panels is the cheapest option. Public charging with an electric car is not an ultra-economical hobby either. Van Selms expects that high energy prices and the phasing out of subsidies will make it increasingly expensive to charge an electric car (publicly).

His advice? Try to drive as cheaply as possible. No sports mode. Don't play pinball yourself or just move on and slam it into the next gear yourself. Just move to the next gear at 2,500 rpm. Or you shrug your shoulders and dismiss it. Because you really shouldn't expect any relief in petrol prices in the near future. That's a shame with spring approaching, which makes it attractive to take an extra trip. I say do it and don't let higher petrol prices bother you.

This article This is what you can expect from the petrol price in the near future first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#expect #petrol #price #future