The regional government allocates 15 million euros to guarantee free textbooks next year for all students enrolled in centers supported by public funds in Primary, Secondary, Special Education and Basic Grade training cycles. In total, 158,000 students will benefit and will have, on loan, the textbooks selected by the center for the compulsory education they are taking.

As a novelty, next year the printed and digital textbooks, self-made curricular materials and commonly used curricular materials in the fifth and sixth years of Primary and the first year of ESO will be renewed. Likewise, it will provide material to students with special educational needs who, instead of a textbook, use curricular material that cannot be reused because it is adapted to their individual needs.

In addition, the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment has increased the allocation per student by 15% for the purchase of textbooks in the courses that will be renewed. The financial award per student for the next course ranges between 105 and 295 euros, depending on the educational level.

Counselor Víctor Marín recalled that »free books have been fully implemented in the Region this school year, from the third year of Primary to the fourth year of ESO and the Basic Grade Training Cycles, as a commitment to equal opportunities and a measure more to expand free services for families.

The head of Education met with the president of the National Association of Book and Teaching Material Publishers (Anele), José Moyano, and those responsible for the General Subdirectorate of Educational Promotion held working meetings with those responsible for the Association of Bookstores of the Region of Murcia and the distributors of the Region.

For the first and second grades of Primary, study aid will be allocated for the purchase of materials, since the children work on books. The planned investment for the next academic year is close to one million euros and around 60,000 students are expected to benefit.