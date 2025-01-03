The winter months close to Christmas, with their appointments with Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, account for 35% of all thefts that occur in businesses in our country throughout the year, generating a loss of turnover of 0.74% for the retailers.

In this era in which the enemies of other people’s affairs are doing their own thing to fuel the resale of high-value-added products on the black market, the ranking of items with the highest rate of thefts It appears headed by perfumes and makeup, followed by wines and liquors, sausages, video games and toys and smartphones, according to the Theft Barometer prepared by the consulting firm Nielsen.

The origin of the so-called unknown loss in our country is due in 55% of the cases to organized gangs and 64% are committed by repeat offenders, with an average of three or more thefts per year.

The study also reveals that almost half of these criminals44%, are under 30 years old and 50% of retailers notices a notable increase in aggressiveness verbal or physical by these offenders towards store and security personnel.

To avoid these income lossesbusinesses usually use anti-theft antennas in 94% of cases, According to the firm specialized in radiofrequency systems, Checkpoint Systems, 81% have collars for the protection of alcoholic beverages, spiders and polycarbonate boxes for cosmetics, among others, while only 13% of the products incorporate anti-theft labels from the factory. .