A edemadropsy or fluid retention is a symptom associated with several diseases. It is the accumulation of fluid in the extracellular or interstitial compartment or space of tissues and also in the cavities of the body. It usually affects women more and is usually seen more frequently in the hands, arms, legs, ankles and feet.

Causes of edema, why does it occur?

Imbalance between the forces that regulate the passage of liquid from one compartment to another

The main causes of edema, which is produced by an imbalance in the forces that regulate the passage of fluid from one compartment to another in the tissues, are:

– Sedentary lifestyle.

– Sitting for a long time when it is hot.

– Taking too much salt in meals.

– Pregnancy.

– Congestive heart failure.

– Kidney disease.

– Venous insufficiency.

– Damage to the lymphatic system.

– Liver problems.

– Severe protein deficiency.

– Consumption of some medications such as antihypertensives, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, steroid drugs, estrogens or antidiabetics such as thiazolidinediones.

Edema can be classified by extent, such as peripheral edema or generalized edema that can be systemic (anasarca). It can also be classified by location such as pulmonary edema, cardiogenic edema, ascites, hydrothorax or pleural effusion, pericardial effusion, hydrocephalus, lymphedema, macular edema, periorbital edema or skin edema.

Symptoms of edema, what is it?

Swelling and feeling of heaviness among others

The main symptoms of edema are:

– Cold or heat in the area.

– Swelling in the affected area that may be painful.

– Stretched or shiny skin but it can be itchy.

– When pressing the tissue firmly for a few seconds with the finger, there may be a sinking that persists after removing the pressure (pits).

– Sensation of heaviness.

– In case of pulmonary edema there may be difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and chest pain. It is a medical emergency that requires treatment as soon as possible.

If edema is not treated it can cause other signs such as:

– Rigidity.

– Greater risk of infection in the affected area.

– Scars between layers of tissue.

– Difficulty in movement, especially walking.

– Less elasticity of arteries, veins, joints and muscles

-Increased risk of skin ulcers.

– Less elasticity in the venous and arterial system, in muscles and joints.

Diagnosis of edema

Physical examination, medical history and tests

Apart from the physical examination, checking of pitting and clinical history that will include frequency of urination or changes in urine output; cardiovascular symptoms; type of work; diet; and physical exercise; An analytical study of blood and urine will be requested to assess kidney function and protein metabolism, among other aspects. X-rays, ultrasounds, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may also be necessary.

The diagnosis may require a multidisciplinary assessment by vascular, endocrinology, digestive, and physical therapy specialists.

Edema treatment and medication, how is it cured?

Diuretics, postural changes and long-term control

Edema, if mild, may disappear without the need for treatment. In many cases, if it affects extremities, postural changes and elevating the affected extremity are enough.

At a pharmacological level, it is treated with diuretics such as furosemide. It is key to have long-term control. If the edema is generalized, systemic, localized or caused by a disease, study and therapeutic management of the causing pathology will be required.

Edema prevention

Movement, elevation, massage, hydration and low-salt foods

Edema can be prevented by avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and performing moderate and regular physical exercise. It is important to elevate extremities that feel swollen above the height of the heart if you are lying down. Massages are also positive to help mobilize excess fluid, use appropriate compression measures, keep the skin hydrated and injury-free; and avoid foods rich in salt as they promote fluid retention.









