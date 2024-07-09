The story of Maria de Jesus Mundo, a 78-year-old woman abandoned by her own childrenhas moved thousands of people on social networks, and for more than two years, María de Jesús wait patiently the return of his family in the Puebla City Central Passenger Bus Terminal (CAPU)a place that has become his home.

María de Jesús is originally from Tehuacán and survives on money given to her by people who pass through the center, as well as food and diapers.

A sad story that goes viral

The story of Maria de Jesus She became known through a young woman who interviewed her for her social media profile. video The interview quickly went viral, causing outrage and sadness among users of TikTok and Facebook.

Maria de Jesus does not have a home and has made the terminal CAPU her refuge, convinced that her family will come for her. Has three sonssays: Victor Manuel Rivas Mundo, who is in the United States, and his daughters Marina Guadalupe and Alma Rivas Mundo, who lived or live in Cuautlancingo.

She must be fixing her children’s school, because we love and respect our parents, but our children are totally dependent on us. I don’t take it badly that she is late, I know that sooner or later she will come for me, says the lady with great confidence.

The case has gone so viral that the DIF of the state of Puebla has responded to this situation and has joined the search for the lady’s relatives. Maria de Jesus. To do this, he has shared a search form distributed on social networks.