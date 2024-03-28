Home page World

Press Split

Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram founders, remains active thanks to efficient operations and continues to provide personalized news summaries.

Despite previous announcements of an impending end, Artifact, the of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered news app developed by the Instagram-Co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, an unexpected sequel. Originally intended to be switched off, the founders decided to continue the project independently NEXTG.tv reported. This decision was reinforced by the realization that running the app required fewer resources than expected. In conversation with TechCrunch The founders expressed optimism about finding new ways to keep the app alive.

Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram founders, remains active thanks to efficient operations and continues to provide personalized news summaries. (Symbolic image) © Zoonar.com/YurixArcursxpeopleimages.com/Imago

Personalized messages through artificial intelligence: challenges and adaptations

Artifact stands out for its ability to suggest news to users based on their individual interests. The app uses advanced AI algorithms to not only select articles but also provide short summaries in a variety of styles – from succinct and precise to creative emojis. This personalized messaging experience has created a loyal, if limited, user base.

The challenge for Artifact was to attract a large enough user base to justify full operations. The app also had to find the balance between informative and appealing headlines without drifting into clickbait. The ability to use Artifact in a similar way to a social network with interaction options has been scaled back due to the high effort involved in moderating content and legal obligations.

The rising trend of AI-powered summarization services

The market for services that summarize and prepare information using AI is growing. In addition to Artifact, there are offers such as Arc Search, an innovative search engine that combines browser functions with AI, or Perplexity AI, which combines search results and web content and reliably links sources. These developments indicate increasing interest in technologies that make accessing and processing information more efficient. Mark ZuckerbergCEO of Meta, recently announced a super AI from Meta.