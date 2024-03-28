LEVEL-5 has opened pre-orders for the versions PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Of MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED through PlayStation Store. The versions Nintendo Switch they will be bookable fromApril 11thwhile the editions PC they will not be bookable, but the pre-order bonus will still be obtainable by purchasing the title by May 31st.

The pre-order bonus consists of Yatabushia special unit inspired by samurai armor and focused on strength and weight.

The release of MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED is scheduled for 25 April all over the world, with texts in Italian already confirmed. Furthermore, LEVEL-5 announces that Megaton Musasahi anime will be released via Crunchyroll worldwide soon.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu