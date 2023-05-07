Russian military group “Center” destroyed two mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Savchuk, head of the press center of the Center group, said that Russian servicemen managed to destroy two mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), having previously disclosed their location, reports TASS.

“On the Nevsky site and in the area of ​​​​Serebryansky forestry, the forces and means of reconnaissance of the Center group revealed the movement of personnel of the 66th and 63rd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said.

Savchuk stressed that the Ukrainian military were eliminated during the artillery fire of Russian soldiers. He explained that the group had attacked enemy strongholds with the help of bomber aircraft.

Earlier, a soldier of the Southern Group of Forces with the call sign Good said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russian soldiers from artillery who were trying to save Ukrainian soldiers who were under the rubble of one of the houses in Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).