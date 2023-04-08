This is now known | According to Israel, tourists died in the attacks, Netanyahu ordered more army troops to help

There is the most serious escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border since 2006, when Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war.

Situation has intensified in the Middle East between Israel and Lebanon. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered more police and army forces to respond to the attacks in the country.

HS compiled what is known about the situation now.

A tourist died in the attack in Tel Aviv

At least one person was killed and several were wounded on the Mediterranean Sea in central Tel Aviv on Friday evening in an attack that the police described as terrorism.

According to the news agency Reuters, the local rescue service reports that the victims in Tel Aviv are foreign tourists. The rescue operation did not identify the victims’ nationalities.

Information about the details varies in different media, but apparently the attacker has driven a car into the crowd, and there have also been shots fired at the scene.

Times of Israel according to the police have said that they shot the suspected attacker dead.

After the attack in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu ordered more police and army forces to respond to the attacks.

Israel hit Lebanon with rockets

Between Thursday and Friday, the Israeli armed forces carried out a series of attacks on Lebanon, from which more than 30 rockets were fired at the Israeli side. The announcement of the attack was made on Friday after four in the morning.

At least three explosions were heard in the southern part of Lebanon in the Tyros region at dawn, AFP news agency reporters say. The missile hit near a Palestinian refugee camp and caused damage, said an AFP correspondent in the area.

According to the al-Manar channel, which supports the Lebanese Hezbollah organization, three different areas in southern Lebanon, including the area of ​​the refugee camp, were targeted by the gunfire.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz according to the statement, the attacks were aimed at the open areas of the Rashidieh refugee camp and the village of Kalila, from where the rockets were launched on Thursday. No one has been reported killed or injured in the attacks.

Israel also struck the Gaza Strip

The Israeli armed forces said they had also carried out a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip.

It made its first strikes before midnight and continued strikes before dawn. Israel said it attacked targets of the extremist organization Hamas, including underground tunnels, reports Haaretz. According to a Palestinian security source, the attacks caused great destruction in several Hamas training areas.

According to the newspaper, a representative of the Israeli Armed Forces said on Friday morning that the Israeli Air Force had struck three targets in southern Lebanon and more than ten targets in Gaza during the night.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, 44 rockets had been fired from Gaza during the night towards the southern parts of Israel, they say Times of Israel and Haaretz. According to the Times of Israel, it has been said that there were also anti-aircraft missiles among the rockets.

According to the representative of the armed forces, nine of the rockets allegedly fired from Gaza did not reach the border, 12 flew towards the sea and 14 landed in open areas on the Israeli side. Israel’s anti-aircraft system reportedly intercepted eight rockets, while one hit a house in Sderot, near the border with Gaza.

Explosions in the Khan Younis area of ​​Gaza on the night of April 7.

According to the media, the women who died in the shooting were British

On Friday, two women were also killed and one was seriously wounded as a result of shooting on the West Bank. The Israeli authorities tell the Times of Israel and Haaretz by.

The matter was initially reported as a road traffic accident. The women’s car was said to have collided with a car driven by a Palestinian. With the bullet marks found in the women’s car, the assessment of the situation was updated.

According to Haaretz, the Palestinian man would also have received injuries, but the newspaper does not specify whether his injuries are the result of shooting or a collision.

According to the British media, the dead women were British citizens. The sisters were Sky News including 16- and 20-year-olds. According to the media, the seriously wounded woman is the mother of the sisters, the BBC according to 48 years old. According to the BBC, the family lived in Israel.

The incident happened in the northern part of the West Bank. The Israeli armed forces say they are looking for people suspected of shooting at the car in the vicinity of the nearby Hamra settlement.

Israel Police Commander Kobi Shabtai in turn called for people to carry a weapon.

“This is a murderous attack that reminds us how relevant the threat of terrorism in its various forms is,” he said.

“That’s why I urge every citizen who has a licensed gun and knows how to use it legally to carry it these days.”

Netanyahu: Israel will respond to all attacks

Just before as the Israeli armed forces launched their strikes the night before Friday, Netanyahu said Israel would respond to Thursday’s rocket attacks.

“Israel’s response, today and in the future, will demand a heavy price,” Netanyahu announced.

The Prime Minister’s remarks followed a meeting of the Security Council, where the Office of the President announced a series of decisions, all in line with the recommendations of the country’s armed forces.

According to the Israeli armed forces, it struck several targets belonging to the extremist organization Hamas in southern Lebanon, writes Times of Israel. The armed forces statement said Israel struck “infrastructure targets” and other Hamas targets.

“The Israeli armed forces do not allow the terrorist organization Hamas to operate from Lebanon and interpret Lebanon as responsible for all firings coming from its territory,” the statement states.

The most serious escalation since 2006

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, 34 rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon on Thursday. Israel’s anti-aircraft system stopped 25 of the rockets, according to the armed forces, five rockets hit Israeli territory.

It is the most serious escalation on the border since 2006, when Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war. No group has so far claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attacks, but Israel’s military said it was certain it was Palestinian rockets.

“It could be Hamas or Islamic Jihad. We’re still investigating, but it wasn’t Hezbollah. We assume Hezbollah knew about it, and Lebanon bears some of the responsibility as well. We are also investigating whether Iran was involved,” said a spokesman for the Israeli Armed Forces Richard Hecht.

of Lebanon prime minister Najib Mikati strongly condemned the series of rocket attacks on Israel from its territory on Thursday evening. According to Mikati, Lebanon rejects all attempts to use its territory for operations aimed at destabilizing the situation.

The Lebanese Armed Forces have said they found the rocket launcher system in an olive grove in the town of Marjayoun, near the border with Israel. At the time of discovery, six rockets were still loaded into the system, ready to fly towards Israel. Asevoimat says it dismantled the system.

Hezbollah is an armed and political group that wields great power in Lebanon and has close ties to Hamas and Islamic Jihad operating in the Gaza Strip.

The rocket attacks came a day after Israeli police clashed with Muslims at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

in Lebanon the visiting Hamas leader Ismail Haniyya commented late Thursday that the Palestinians will not stand idly by as Israel targets the al-Aqsa mosque with aggression. In his statement, Haniyya appealed to all Palestinian groups to join their ranks and strengthen their resistance against the “Zionist occupier”, i.e. Israel.

In turn, Hamas, which governs Gaza, has condemned Israel’s nightly retaliatory strikes. The organization said it held the Israeli occupiers fully responsible for the consequences of what it described as a serious attack.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the Israeli strikes caused “partial damage” to al-Dorra Children’s Hospital in Gaza. The ministry also condemned the attacks.

According to its representative, the Israeli Armed Forces is aware of the claims made by the Palestinians and is investigating them.

The Finnish peacekeepers are fine

The UN-led Unifil operation operating in the border area between Lebanon and Israel tells that both sides have declared that they do not want war. The head of the operation has negotiated with the parties on both sides of the blue line. According to it, all communication and coordination mechanisms of the operation are in full operation.

Unifil says it was notified early this morning by the Israeli Armed Forces of its intention to launch strikes in response to yesterday’s rocket attacks. Immediately after this, Unifil employees heard loud explosions coming from the city of Tyros.

The UN says that the events of the last few days are dangerous and the risk of escalation is serious. It calls on all parties to refrain from activities in the vicinity of the blue line immediately. The blue line refers to the UN-defined border area between Lebanon and Israel.

The Finnish peacekeepers of the UNIFIL operation in Lebanon have been contacted and they are fine, the Army headquarters tells STT. According to the Finnish Army, the Finnish forces were not in the immediate vicinity of the attacks, but all movement in the operation area was stopped as a precaution.

The Finnish crisis management team has followed the development of the situation very closely, the staff says.

Defense forces according to Unifil, there are currently around 200 Finns.