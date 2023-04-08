A few months ago, Battlestate Games announced Escape From Tarkov Arenawhich instead of being a sort of additional mode of the famous shooter has proved to be a real separate game, intended as a spin-off with a gameplay with a slightly different rhythm and characteristics from the original, of which we can see someone Images refer to maps.

Compared to the particular PvPvE that we now know as the structural basis of Escape From Tarkov, Arena offers a faster and more dynamic pace of play, with different rotating modes and maps and gameplay mechanics that are moreimmediate and fast action.

Several elements remain connected to Escape From Tarkov, particularly regarding the use of weapons, movements and other gameplay characteristics, but the dynamics of the gameplay will be different.

In any case, the new screenshots released by Battlestate Games show something of the maps that can be explored within Escape From Tarkov Arena, or at the moment these, in particular:

Airpit

Sawmill

Equator

Bay-5

That’s probably not all the maps planned for the game, with more to be revealed at a later date, but we can take a look at these in the meantime.