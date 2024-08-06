It is undeniable the popularity that Deadpool & Wolverine has had. Not only is this already one of the most successful films of the entire year, but the public wants to express their passion for this installment of the MCU in any way possible. In this way, a version of WhatsApp allows you to change the application logo to the mask of the beloved X-Men played by Hugh Jackman.

Over the past few days, users have found a way to activate what they call “Wolverine mode” on WhatsApp. While Meta’s app doesn’t allow you to do this directly, a simple way has been found with which those with an Android device can change the icon of the messaging service. All this thanks to Nova Launcher, and all you have to do is follow the steps below:

Download Nova Launcher from the Google Play Store. The app is only available on Android, so iOS users will not be able to perform this process.

Set Nova Launcher as the default app on your phone.

Get a Wolverine image in PNG format and with a transparent background.

Long press on the WhatsApp app icon and then choose the “Edit” option. Use the Wolverine image and you’re done.

As you can see, an additional application is required, so there is no official collaboration between Disney and Meta this time. Still, this is a guide you can use to greatly customize your Android phone. In related topics, this important actor was going to be part of Deadpool & Wolverine. Likewise, that’s how Gambit was gotten for this film.

It is clear that we all saw Deadpool & WolverineConsidering this is the only MCU movie of the year, many had high expectations, and while the film is not without its problems, the end result is something that has been able to captivate audiences in a way that Marvel has been waiting for for years.

