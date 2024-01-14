Inventions | 14-year-old Joona Karttunen wanted very much to drive to the spring hang – an original invention was born, which is marketed to tourists

A light electric vehicle called E-scort was born in 2018, when Pauli Karttunen's son Joona Karttunen decided to attach a roller and a mini ski to the moped.

E-scortin the name evokes different associations: a legendary Ford model, an electric companion.

However, the correct answer can be found in Oulu Pauli Kartunen from the garage. It is an electric vehicle that runs on rubber tracks and skis in winter and tires in summer.

“Without lying, we went through 350 names, before one night half asleep I was flipping through the dictionary and this came to mind,” says Karttunen.

Karttunen however, is not the father of the idea. Or in a way you could say that, because e-scort was invented by his son Joona Karttunen.

In 2018, Joona was only 14 years old. All kinds of stuff had accumulated in the garage: ATV and moped frames, engines and throttle handles.

Joona announced that he would attach a roller to the frame of the moped, Pauli Karttunen recalls.

“Getting to Keväthang was probably the boy's closest thought.”

An old juice bottle was found as a fuel tank and a mini ski instead of the front tire to improve the ride.

E-scort is said to have a maximum range of 20 kilometers.

Slightly to the father's surprise, the son's prototype worked. They went to the Luoston cabin in Sodankylä to try a new game.

There, Joona shaved the sides and slopes of the fell. The special passing game gathered eyes and attention.

“Comments started coming in that there is a product that many people might need,” says Pauli Karttunen.

Second the prototype was completed the following year. The internal combustion engine was replaced with an electric one, and parts were also changed in a “safer and easier” direction, says Pauli Karttunen.

Soon the surveys also started. The invention fascinated a Lapland company serving tourists.

“In their opinion, this was exactly the kind that could continue the season into spring and autumn. Tourists could drive a few kilometers to the shelter, for example.”

In Pauli Karttunen's thoughts, e-scort is specifically related to the longing for nature.

“To get away from the street lights and concrete neighborhoods. To drive in the wilderness, to admire the pond and why not make a call. In the winter, a starry sky.”

E-scort does not transport its buyer to nature cheaply.

The price for a light electric vehicle will be more than 5,600 euros. So it is more expensive than a moped but cheaper than a snowmobile.

The third prototype and a product suitable for sale was completed in January 2023. It was presented to the general public at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Levi and the Skiing World Cup in Ruka.

The first deals were made at the end of last year.

Tests has already been done. Now let's jump to the other side of the border, says Pauli Karttunen.

There is a team of five partners, which includes engineering, sales and inventor Joona.

E-scort does not yet bring bread to the shareholders' table, but the company is “run as a second job” little by little, building foundations and increasing visibility, says Pauli Karttunen.