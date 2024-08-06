The information comes from Asad Qizilbash Head of Production at PlayStation Studios and Head of PlayStation Productions.

It has been officially announced that the film shooting Of Until Dawn based on the Supermassive Games video game of the same name released exclusively for PS4 in 2015, have begun.

What has been reported about the filming of Until Dawn

Qizilbash announced via Twitter the start of filming for the Until Dawn movie with a simple message that reads: “And so it begins.” You can see his tweet below.

The image shows a “clapperboard“, with the Until Dawn logo at the bottom.

Let’s remember that the Until Dawn movie will be directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation, Shazam) and written by Gary Daubermanm who is also a producer on the project.

The recently announced cast includes notable names such as Maia Mitchell, Belmont Cameli, and Peter Stormare, with the latter reprising his role from the video game.

Until Dawn tells the story story of a group of young friends who meet in a mountain cabin a year after a tragedy: two girls from the group disappeared in the mountains and were never found again. The night brings with it various dangers and our protagonists will quickly be in danger. In the video game the player’s choices will determine who lives and who dies: we will have to see instead how things will be handled in the film.

We also remember that Until Dawn will return in video game format on PS5 with a remake.

