Mess of New Year's live on Rai 1wrong times for the countdown. While he is singing Annalisa there is panic among the people, they are missing 20 seconds to midnight. At that point everything blows up and… Amadeus goes up on stage and shouts “Annalisa, Annalisa“. The incredulous singer stops at the most beautiful point, right on the chorus of her “Beautiful“. There was no more time, we had to start with the countdown. The host's words did not go unnoticed and are go viral on social media.

“But these people who miscalculated the time for Annalisa's performance and Amadeus who comes out from behind and stops everything to do the countdown“, comments a user. And again: “Amadeus: “Annalisa Annalisa” She: “What do you want???” I feel really bad“. There was a real disaster with time management at Rai six million people in front of the screen at that moment and a square full of people waiting for midnight live at Crotone. An epochal fool for Rai.

