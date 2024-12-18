The Christmas special of the RTVE program The Revoltwhich was recorded this Tuesday, has ended with singer Raphael admitted to hospital with a stroke. All of this in the middle of recording of the television space and to the surprise of the public who did not understand anything of what was happening on stage.

“Raphael came out, everything was going well, he gave gifts to David Broncano, something from his museum and a poster from when he performed in Moscow, and then, when he started to respond, He seemed to be stuck when speaking, he looked disoriented“he explains to 20 minutes a man from Madrid who was in the audience at the show from the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater and which has recorded how the ambulances took away the legendary artist.

According to the witness, the program has reached a point of no return, where the interview did not progressand even though Raphael was going to sing the Christmas carol The Drummerhas been fired early. “People were realizing that something was happening.. Broncano told him that he was not going to ask him the classic questions because he was an eminence of Spain and announced that I would sing later from the interview to the next guest.

The young man recognizes that the situation has been very confusing. “Broncano has had a terrible time,” asserts the witness, who also gives details about the conversation during the interview. “Broncano told him ‘in 2025 there is a tour’ and he answered ‘no, it’s free’. Nothing made sense,” he says, while specifying that during the interview with the other guest from production they announced that the artist would not be coming out. to sing

“We didn’t know if he was ready”

After the singer left the stage accompanied by the presenter, he was picked up by three emergency crews, while some jokes were made in the theater, to which Broncano asked them to stop. “It was all very strange because we didn’t know if it was prepared or what.“, assures this guest on the program that, after months of waiting to go to The Revolt, He confessed to having experienced a situation, for him, “very strange.”

A few hours after the event and while the program was broadcasting its daily program, The Revolt has indicated on social networks that the singer had become unwell during the recording: “He left the theater on his own. and at the moment we only know that they have taken him to the hospital, so we send him a big kiss and we hope that he gets better quickly and we can welcome him back soon.”

Raphael’s last public appearance was on Monday night in The Anthillfrom where they have also sent a message of encouragement to the singer. The artist went to Pablo Motos’ program to promote his new album, Yesterday…stillwhich he will present in 2025 with his Raphaelisimo Tour. Precisely, the artist had a concert scheduled for Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 at the WiZink Center in Madrid.