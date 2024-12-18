The American recognizes that the team is not giving “the best” in the Conference but that “the mentality is to always go out and win.”



12/18/2024



Updated at 1:22 p.m.





Johnny Cardosomidfielder Real Betispointed out in the press conference prior to the Conference League match against HJK Helsinki that «the future depends on now and I am happy at Betis, enjoying, playing and helping as much as I can. “I end up not thinking so much about the future.”

Cardoso was also questioned about López Catalán’s statements at the shareholders meeting recognizing that the performance in the Conference was not adequate. «We always go out to win, no matter the competition. We know that our demonstration is not being the best on the field but our mentality always remains that way«said the midfielder.

Regarding his injury, Cardoso points out that “now I am fine and recovered to be able to help the team. He had no muscle injuries for three years, it is difficult to carry it but we overcame it. “I haven’t been able to be with the team in that time but I’m fine and these weeks were important to recover with the Betis staff, who have done an incredible job and I’m happy to be able to help on the field.”

«We have to go to the game andmentality starts tomorrow«added Cardoso about the possibilities in the Conference and the possible rivals in the play off.