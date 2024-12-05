

William Cuadra Fernandezreferee belonging to the Balearic Committeehas been appointed by the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to direct the match corresponding to the second round of the King’s Cup that he Sevilla FC will play tomorrow Thursday 5 Decemberfrom the 21 hoursin front of the EU Olot of Second RFEF.

It will be the second game that the referee born in Madrid 40 years ago will coach Sevilla in the cup tournament. The first was last season 23-24 against Racing de Ferrol corresponding to the round of 32 and which ended with a 1-2 victory for Sevilla. The match will be played at the stadium Municipality of Olotnatural grass. It must be remembered that in the first rounds against teams from lower categoriesthere is no VAR.

It so happens that Cuadra Fernández has not yet coached Sevilla FC in any match this season, neither in the 15 rounds of LaLiga nor in the first round of the Cup. In the overall balance, the referee belonging to the Balearic Committee He has played a total of 15 matches between LaLiga and the Cup, with a balance of 10 wins, one draw and four losses.