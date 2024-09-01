Zona Bianca, previews and guests of the episode of September 1, 2024

Tonight, Sunday 1 September 2024, on Rete 4 in prime time from 9:20 pm, Zona Bianca will be broadcast, the talk show hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, 1 September 2024, of Zona Bianca? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

At the beginning of the episode, the murder of Sharon Verzeni, killed in Terno d’Isola on the night between July 29 and 30, for which Moussa Sangare was arrested, the man confessed to the crime. Following, the investigation into Dr. Franco, after the accusations of 14 patients collected by Zona Bianca, a witness emerges who saw what was happening in the operating room. Finally, the “Trevignano case”, after the order to dismantle the “field of roses” where Gisella Cardia gathers hundreds of people in prayer, will the “clairvoyant” put an end to her activity?

Where to watch the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca airs today, September 1, 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity where you can watch all Mediaset programs again thanks to the on-demand function.