In Thoiry Park, in the Yvelines region outside of Paris, there are many surprises in store. Thoiry is not a typical zoo, as the animals live in semi-freedom. There, the safari is the main attraction. Visitors drive around in their own cars or aboard a truck to see 180 different species of animals up close, including lions and elephants. In this edition of This is France we take you to this place that attracts half a million visitors every year. .