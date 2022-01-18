Hello and welcome to a special episode of Eurogamer’s Newscast, prompted by today’s industry-shaking news that Microsoft will buy Activision Blizzard for nearly $70bn.

Joining me for this episode are editor-in-chief Martin Robinson and reviews editor Chris Tapsell. Together, we quickly try and digest today’s headlines and discuss what this all might mean for Activision Blizzard staff, their widely-disliked CEO, as well as fans who happen to enjoy Call of Duty, Crash and the company’s many other games.

For more on this story, Eurogamer is running live coverage throughout the evening as the latest developments occur.