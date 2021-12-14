The word Thriftmaster can be freely translated to ‘Kringloopmeester’ – which is an excellent text for a loose-fitting sweater from an overpriced Amsterdam boutique. The name was appropriate for the Chevrolet Thriftmaster, a pickup that was intended at the time for those who did not want to spend too much. This Chevrolet Thriftmaster from the Icon company no longer fully meets the description.

Special wood for the loading platform

Not only has it been restored to perfection, the company will give it a new V8 engine with 405 hp and 584 Nm. An LS3, for the enthusiasts. And that’s not even the most special thing about this pickup. The body is covered with walnut wood that has been given the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban treatment. They char the top layer, let the wood cool and apply oil.

The price is unknown

The chassis is completely new and Icon fitted adjustable shock absorbers. Six-spot Brembo brakes should bring things to a safe stop. It’s unknown what this upgraded bargain will cost, but keep in mind that Icon’s Chevrolet Thriftmaster is significantly more expensive than a new Chevrolet Silverado.